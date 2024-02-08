Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $8.88 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

