Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.63.

Veralto Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:VLTO traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $82.92. 446,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,714. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Veralto has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

