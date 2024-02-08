Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 740.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,331 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $247.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.52 and its 200 day moving average is $224.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.