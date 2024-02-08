Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,800 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $88,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,921,000 after buying an additional 26,855,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,624,000 after purchasing an additional 103,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,400,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,041,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 443,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,539. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

