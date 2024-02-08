Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 52-Week High at $226.74

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $226.74 and last traded at $226.58, with a volume of 7519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.47.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.81.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.