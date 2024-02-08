Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 52-Week High at $226.74

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $226.74 and last traded at $226.58, with a volume of 7519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.47.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.81.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.