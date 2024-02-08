Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,100,729,178.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,855,830. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.