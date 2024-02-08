Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,271,000 after purchasing an additional 840,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.24. 1,874,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,045,325. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

