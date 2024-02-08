Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 5,211 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,687 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HAL traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 900,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

