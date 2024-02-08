Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Hits New 52-Week High at $280.00

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $280.00 and last traded at $279.88, with a volume of 23065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.70.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

