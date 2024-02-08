Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $72,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after purchasing an additional 704,410 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VGIT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.63. 257,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

