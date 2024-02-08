Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.24% of AGCO worth $21,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,323,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.06. The stock had a trading volume of 57,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.46. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.48.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

