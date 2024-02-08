Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

