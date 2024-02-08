V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Announces Earnings Results

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 18.11% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

V.F. Trading Up 1.2 %

VFC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. V.F. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of V.F. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of V.F. by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 219,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 36,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of V.F. by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,463,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,888,000 after buying an additional 2,745,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

