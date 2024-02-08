Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Volpe Vincent Della Sells 84,000 Shares

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of UEC stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 659.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 590,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 512,552 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after buying an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UEC. TD Securities upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

