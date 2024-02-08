Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) vs. Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Critical Contrast

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Unity Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 26.19% 16.17% 1.57% Origin Bancorp 14.40% 8.65% 0.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Origin Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $151.64 million 1.77 $39.71 million $3.84 6.97 Origin Bancorp $581.73 million 1.59 $83.80 million $2.71 11.02

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Unity Bancorp and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Origin Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Unity Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.76%. Origin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.86%. Given Unity Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Origin Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and residential construction lines, as well as personal loans. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Clinton, New Jersey.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

