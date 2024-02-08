United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.44.

UTHR stock opened at $210.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.33. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.54.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,676,365. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $15,447,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in United Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in United Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

