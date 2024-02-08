Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $783,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,031,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,964. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $251.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.32 and its 200-day moving average is $224.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

