Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Lowered by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,165. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

