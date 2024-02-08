Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,710,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,208,908.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Hirschman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $221,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,710,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,208,908.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,318 shares of company stock worth $1,678,426 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 58.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

