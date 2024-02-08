UBS Group Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $18.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on V.F. from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered V.F. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.83.

VFC opened at $15.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $29.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in V.F. by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

