Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

UI stock opened at $126.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.31. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $290.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 127.7% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 115.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,855,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.