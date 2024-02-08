Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $73.05 and last traded at $72.31, with a volume of 8038366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a PE ratio of 147.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.