Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $85.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.76.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.08. 7,547,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,270,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 147.12 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $73.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Uber Technologies by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

