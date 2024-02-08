Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.76.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $72.08. 7,547,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,270,781. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 147.12 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,600 shares of company stock worth $7,246,989. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Uber Technologies by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.