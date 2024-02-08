Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.61. 12,540,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,475,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 17,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.