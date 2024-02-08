Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Sets New 1-Year High at $186.20

Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 186.20 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 185.95 ($2.33), with a volume of 1360678 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.10 ($2.25).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £782.54 million, a PE ratio of -18,410.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51.

(Get Free Report)

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.