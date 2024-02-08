Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Cut to “Tender” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.17 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$11.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$15.15 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$14.82 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$9.03 and a one year high of C$15.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.40, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of C$167.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.0192044 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In related news, Director Gary Berman acquired 42,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.89 per share, with a total value of C$509,058.46. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

