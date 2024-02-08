TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

TMDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,384,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $1,281,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,258.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,384,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,638,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

