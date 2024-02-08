TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. TransDigm Group updated its FY24 guidance to $29.97-$31.72 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 29.970-31.730 EPS.
TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $8.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,138.36. 238,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,864. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $686.46 and a 1 year high of $1,155.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,024.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $932.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.80.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
