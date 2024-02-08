TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.09. 1,495,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,676. The firm has a market cap of $157.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

