Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,109 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Torray Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 209,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 48,711 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 236,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $175.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.91 and a 200-day moving average of $155.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $504.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.