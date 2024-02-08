Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Receives $20.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MODG shares. Stephens lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 4,775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,775 shares of company stock valued at $228,773 over the last three months. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 203,481 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 253,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.86. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

