TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Cut to “Neutral” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TJX. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $97.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

