Thierry Andretta Acquires 12,000 Shares of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) Stock

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) insider Thierry Andretta bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,051.90).
Mulberry Group Price Performance
LON:MUL opened at GBX 140 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £84.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,666.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.24. Mulberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 280 ($3.51).
About Mulberry Group
