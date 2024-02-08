Thierry Andretta Acquires 12,000 Shares of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) Stock

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) insider Thierry Andretta bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,051.90).

Mulberry Group Price Performance

LON:MUL opened at GBX 140 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £84.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,666.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.24. Mulberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 280 ($3.51).

Get Mulberry Group alerts:

About Mulberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.