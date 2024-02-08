The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,275,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

