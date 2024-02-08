The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 177,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 250,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after buying an additional 78,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $11.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.13. 32,604,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,232,231. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average is $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

