The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTW opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

