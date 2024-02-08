The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Maxim Group lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $18.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Hain Celestial Group traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 94772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $593,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $856.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

