The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.36.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 76.37% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
