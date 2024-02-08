The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.36.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 76.37% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 439,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

