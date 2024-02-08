The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CG stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $45.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 141.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

