The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AZEK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZEK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. AZEK has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.79 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AZEK by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AZEK by 113.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384,936 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

