Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of TGH opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $49.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 128.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 342,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 192,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,937,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

