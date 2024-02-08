Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 128.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 342,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 192,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,937,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
