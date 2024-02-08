Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $621.85 million and approximately $55.48 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001464 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001294 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000817 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,809,109,597,574 coins and its circulating supply is 5,777,849,917,670 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

