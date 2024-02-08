Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.61

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 2580024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. CLSA assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 846,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

