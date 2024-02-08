Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is Gemsstock Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,200 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up 9.8% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $22,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

TECK stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.92. 2,142,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,587. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.