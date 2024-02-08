Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.200-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.25 EPS.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR traded up $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,002. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127,311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 7,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.