Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.59.

Tapestry stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

