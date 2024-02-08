Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.36.
In related news, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $378,479.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
