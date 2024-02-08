TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,265,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 7,528,997 shares.The stock last traded at $13.24 and had previously closed at $12.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.37.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,771,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,809,000 after acquiring an additional 365,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,826 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,005,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TAL Education Group
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.