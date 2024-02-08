Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $51,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 21.7% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Pinterest by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PINS opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -127.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. New Street Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

